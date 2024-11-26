(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG ), a leader in specialty films and material science solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Feeding America ®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. This collaboration reinforces CNG's purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World , focusing on addressing food insecurity and supporting communities across the United States.

Charter Next Generation Partners with Feeding America® to Help End Hunger and Strengthen Communities

The Feeding America network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 meal programs serves more than 47 million people facing hunger nationwide. Through this partnership, CNG aims to directly contribute to food security by supporting families in need to access nutritious food, while furthering its commitment to community impact and sustainable practices.

"Our partnership with Feeding America is a key step in fulfilling our purpose of enhancing lives and driving positive change in the communities where we live and work," said Lisa Alteri, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Charter Next Generation. "We are proud to support Feeding America's mission to help millions of people experiencing food insecurity access the food and resources they need to thrive, and we are excited to make a lasting impact in the communities we serve."

The partnership will involve financial support, employee volunteerism, and workplace giving programs to assist Feeding America's hunger-relief initiatives. CNG will also engage employees in raising awareness about food insecurity and participating in community-building activities. These efforts will not only help the movement to end hunger but will also strengthen the connection between CNG and the communities it serves.

CNG's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its innovative material science solutions, which help to extend the shelf life of food products by 30–50%, reducing waste and carbon emissions. This not only improves food distribution efficiency but also supports environmental sustainability while enhancing food security.

"One in seven people in the U.S. experiences food insecurity," said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America's Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Ending hunger requires strong collaboration with partners like Charter Next Generation who share in our mission of ensuring everyone can bring meals home to their families and loved ones. We are deeply grateful for CNG's support and commitment in the movement to end hunger."

This partnership is an extension of CNG's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful, positive change in the communities it serves both locally and nationally.

For more information about CNG's partnership with Feeding America and its other community initiatives, visit .

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a leading provider of specialty films and material science solutions in North America, serving essential markets including food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare. Since 1971, we have showcased exceptional manufacturing capabilities across 16 U.S. facilities. Driven by our 2,200+ employee owners, CNG helps address a broad range of global challenges, such as food preservation, waste reduction, energy efficiency, wage equity, and climate change, by leveraging cutting-edge innovation and advanced materials. Committed to addressing sustainability, circularity, and a low-carbon future, we aim to enhance lives and lead with purpose. As a proud partner of Ownership WorksTM, we empower employees by giving them a stake in the value they create. Visit cnginc , follow

us

on

LinkedIn ,

or contact [email protected] .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit

, find us on

Facebook

or follow us on

X .

Media Contact:

Katie Whalen

+1 872-870-1077

[email protected]



