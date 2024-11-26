Stereotaxis To Participate In Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Mr. Fischel will deliver a formal presentation on Stereotaxis' and growth strategy on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. Mr. Fischel will be available for one-on-one meetings that same day.

“This is an exciting period for Stereotaxis and we look forward to sharing our progress in realizing an attractive growth strategy,” said Mr. Fischel.“We appreciate the opportunity to engage with investors at the Piper Sandler conference.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit .

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

