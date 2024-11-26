Israel Strikes Building In Central Beirut, Issues New Evacuation Warnings
Date
11/26/2024 8:17:51 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel on Tuesday launched air strikes on building in central Beirut and issues new evacuation warnings ahead of expected vote on ceasefire deal, reported AP.
