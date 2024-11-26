Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025: Turkey's Innovation Hub To Host The Future Of Web3

(MENAFN- B2Press) EAK Digital, the leading PR, Marketing, and Events agency in the Web3 space, has announced that the largest Web3 and blockchain event in Turkey, Istanbul Blockchain Week, will be held on June 18-19, 2025, at the Hilton Bomonti Hotel and Center in Istanbul.

With the expected issuance of licenses for blockchain and projects by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (SPK) this year, Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 (IBW) will mark the beginning of a new and exciting era for Web3 in Turkey.

As leading Web3 companies like Coinbase and also apply for licenses, these new regulations are expected to shape the Web3 ecosystem and establish Turkey as a global hub for blockchain innovation. This regulatory milestone will elevate IBW 2025 into an even more impactful and exciting event, positioning Istanbul as the heart of blockchain innovation.

Building on the success of this year's event, which brought together thousands of Web3, blockchain, and gaming enthusiasts, planning for next year's event has already begun, with the largest names, brands, and projects in the industry coming together.

Key Highlights for 2025:

Sessions that bring industry leaders together for solution-oriented talks and roundtable discussions.

The return of VC Connect, offering a platform to connect investors with Web3 and blockchain projects.

The IBW Hackathon, IstanHack, offering developers the opportunity to solve real-world problems using blockchain technology.

Erhan Korhaliller, CEO of EAK Digital and founder of Istanbul Blockchain Week, stated,“We are very excited to bring Istanbul Blockchain Week back for the fourth time in 2025, bigger and more impactful than ever. Istanbul, located at the crossroads of East and West, is the perfect place to bring together the global Web3 and blockchain community. Building on last year's success, we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for all participants.”

Attendees can look forward to eye-opening discussions on the future of decentralized technologies, inspiring panels, and hands-on networking opportunities in areas such as digital finance, real-world asset tokenization, decentralized gaming, and artificial intelligence.

Additionally, W3E Gaming is returning to Istanbul Blockchain Week with the region's largest Web3 gaming fair, W3Expo. The fair will celebrate Turkey's growing gaming culture with live esports tournaments and interactive game demos, highlighting the importance of gaming within the Web3 ecosystem.

