Timeusb Launches Black Friday Deals: Save Up To 60% On Everyday Lifepo4 Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timeusb's Black Friday 2024 event is officially underway and will run until December 6, offering discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of LiFePO4 storage products and accessories.

To make the season more exciting, Timeusb has also rolled out special promotions, including a lucky spin wheel, a share-to-win contest, and a giveaway. Join the fun by following Timeusb's homepage, liking their Black Friday giveaway post, and becoming a member of the Timeusb Group for a chance to win energy equipment.









Whether it's a thoughtful gift for an RV travel enthusiast or an upgrade to your winter golf trip's power solution, Timeusb is committed to offering premium yet affordable energy products. Backed by multiple factory safety tests and equipped with top-tier EV-Grade LiFePO4 cells, Timeusb ensures every user enjoys dependable and secure power solutions.

The Perfect Gift: Reliable RV Energy Solutions for Winter Adventures

Planning a winter RV trip to Aspen, Park City, or Jackson Hole, or heading to warmer destinations like Florida, Arizona, or Texas?

Timeusb provides safer and longer-lasting power support for you, your friends, and your family's adventures.

As a meaningful connection between gift-givers and recipients, Timeusb batteries deliver exceptional safety.

Built with EV-Grade cells known for their high consistency and rigorously tested to industry standards, Timeusb batteries use LiFePO4 as their cathode material. This stable chemical structure offers enhanced thermal stability and low internal resistance.

With over 4,000+ cycles of lifespan, Timeusb batteries can power RV travels for more than 10 years, creating lasting memories for both the giver and receiver.

Timeusb ' s commitment to durability makes its batteries an ideal Black Friday gift.



The Timeusb 12V 200Ah Plus Battery stores 2,560Wh of energy and reaches a massive 40.96kWh with series-parallel connections of 16 batteries. If it costs 10 kilowatt-hours of electricity a day, this 48V 800Ah energy system can fully meet your power needs in four days.

For RVs with Group 24 battery sizes, Timeusb offers a green energy solution. The Timeusb 12V Group24 Battery is widely praised for its durability. User Rob shared,“It ran the 56 qt refrigerator for 4 days, keeping food and beer cold at 34 degrees.” For larger RVs requiring 24V systems, Timeusb provides the Timeusb 24V 100Ah Battery, which reduces wiring complexity and cable cross-section while powering high-energy devices like heaters. Many users also use this battery for trolling motors. User Bryan commented,“We fished all day and barely pulled that much power out of the battery.”

Black Friday Deals with Extra 5% Off:



12V 200Ah Plus Lithium RV Battery : $699.99 → $370.49

12V 100Ah Group24 RV Battery : $359.99 → $160.54 24V 100Ah Trolling Motor Battery : $699.99 → $360.99

A Winter-Ready Companion: Smoother Golf Cart Rides

In response to the challenges of charging in winter's low temperatures, Timeusb introduces the 51.2V (48V) 30Ah GC2 Battery, equipped with low-temperature cut-off protection to address these issues at their source.

This battery prevents charging below 32°F/0°C, discharging below -4°F/-20°C, and resumes charging above 41°F/5°C, significantly reducing cold-induced damage and extending runtime in freezing conditions.

With a discharge rate of 2.67C(80A), the battery delivers stable, high-efficiency power output, maintaining strong acceleration even on inclines.

During Black Friday, the Timeusb 51.2V (48V) 30Ah Golf Cart Battery is priced at $339.99, with an additional 5% discount bringing it to $322.99.

About Timeusb

Timeusb is a company committed to simplicity, offering a balance of high performance and affordability in LiFePO4 batteries for everyday energy storage. Dedicated to meeting practical needs, Timeusb creates accessible, high-quality energy solutions, empowering individuals to achieve personal energy freedom.

CONTACT: Sally Zhuang Shenzhen Newton New Energy Technology Co., Ltd marketing (at)