Freshworks To Participate In UBS Global Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 12:35 p.m. Pacific Time (3:35 p.m. Eastern Time).

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) provides people-first AI service software that organizations use to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. More than 68,000 companies, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor, and Sony choose Freshworks' uncomplicated solutions to increase efficiency and loyalty. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

