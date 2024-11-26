Gate.Io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects And Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







PANAMA CITY, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the official announcement, Gate.io officially listed the innovative creator project Lamina1 (L1) on November 24th, 2024. Co-founded by renowned author Neal Stephenson and blockchain veteran Peter Vessenes, Lamina1 aims to establish a new ecosystem focused on the incubation and monetization of intellectual property for creators and users alike.

To celebrate the listing of L1, Gate.io has launched a 10-day trading carnival, offering generous rewards totaling $20,000 to its users.

Lamina1: A New Blockchain Path for the Creator Economy

Lamina1 positions itself as a creator-driven blockchain platform, offering comprehensive tools and services for content creation, sharing, and monetization. With robust multimedia support and fan interaction mechanisms, Lamina1 aims to diversify content creation and provide solutions for the creator economy.

Trading of the Lamina1 token , L1, officially began on November 24th, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8) on Gate.io, offering global investors a unique opportunity to explore the future of the creator economy.

$20,000 Reward Carnival Sparks User Enthusiasm

To celebrate the launch of L1, Gate.io has rolled out a trading carnival event. Users can earn rewards by completing trades, inviting friends, or participating in platform activities. The event runs until December 4th, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8).

Event Highlights:



Diverse and Simple Tasks : From spot trading to friend referrals and new user bonuses, the event offers a variety of ways to participate.

Generous Prize Pool : With a $20,000 prize pool, users can accumulate Trading Balls by completing tasks and redeem rewards. Flexible Rewards Mechanism : Rewards are accumulated through Trading Balls, with every 100 Trading Balls redeemable for 1 L1.



Gate.io Supports Innovation to Drive Industry Growth

As a global leader in digital asset trading, Gate.io is committed to identifying high-quality projects with innovative potential. The listing of Lamina1 reflects keen insight into emerging trends in the creator economy and provides users with more diverse investment opportunities.

The launch of Lamina1 marks another breakthrough in the deep integration of blockchain technology and content creation. Gate.io looks forward to partnering with Lamina1 to drive the future development of the creator economy and bring new possibilities to users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at ...

