A Guidebook For Surviving Digital Disruption And Driving Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "The Innovative Dinosaur: A Guidebook for Crossing the Transformational Chasm from Traditional to Digital Enterprise" by Motaz Agamawi is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. The new book is available today on ."The Innovative Dinosaur" is Motaz Agamawi's guide for traditional businesses facing the threat of digital disruption. His book presents over 50 case studies across industries and provides more than 20 frameworks to help business leaders rethink their value chains, implement new business models, and seize emerging revenue streams.A reciprocal project, "The Innovative Dinosaur" is Agamawi's way of returning the favor to all who have helped him learn and develop throughout his career.“It is my goal to help those people achieve a better tomorrow,” he said. His book advances a clear-eyed approach to growing manufacturing enterprises, helping them break free of tradition and design a future-ready enterprise that can withstand the“disruption tsunami.”In that spirit, Agamawi prioritized perfection throughout the book's long creation cycle. This commitment to his vision meticulously guided the writing, illustration, design, editing, and publishing of "The Innovative Dinosaur."The first words of "The Innovative Dinosaur" were put to paper in mid-2017 while Agamawi was neck-deep in a global transformation initiative. Nearly four years of ideation, learning, and iteration later, his manuscript was completed in 2021. After a meandering attempt at self-publishing and a discouraging search for a traditional publishing partner who he could trust to represent his work effectively, Agamawi-holding a completed, original manuscript in hand-connected with Forbes Books and knew his years of hard work were about to pay off.Informed by a multifaceted perspective-that of a global citizen of Egyptian descent shaped by technology, an entrepreneur, and a corporate team member-Agamawi's newest work combines a timely blend of practicality and leading-edge theory.“Today, we need a more structured, methodological, and practically proven understanding of digital and innovation-geared organizations,” Agamawi said.“We need organizations that leverage their differentiation factors, set proper competencies into motion, accurately identify, and effectively communicate their value proposition, and most importantly, cultivate an internal and external culture of mutual benefit within and around their enterprises.”This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMotaz Agamawi's life work is focused on managing technology development for the betterment of humankind. He believes in the power of proper technology management to create a better tomorrow. Currently, Agamawi is a Partner and Chief Technology Officer of PwC Egypt Technology and Innovation Center (ETIC) and serves as a Board Member of the National Telecommunication Institute.Throughout his 20+ years of experience, he has led global software research, development, and delivery teams for Fortune 500 clients across 18 countries. Agamawi offers deep hands-on experience in digital disruption, helping leaders build mature global delivery teams with different perspectives and dynamics.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactLauren McCarthy, ...

