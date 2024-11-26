Namibian President Mbumba Urges Peaceful Participation In Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Windhoek, Nov 26 (IANS) Namibia's President Nangolo Mbumba has called on citizens to participate peacefully in the 8th Presidential and National Assembly set for Wednesday.

In a message to the nation, Mbumba highlighted the importance of the upcoming vote, which will determine the fifth President and members of the eighth National Assembly and appealed to all Namibians to turn out in large numbers to vote.

"Your participation is a patriotic contribution to the consolidation of our democracy and the development of our motherland. I appeal to you to do so in a calm manner that is peaceful and respectful of one another, the relevant authorities and the laws of our Republic," Mbumba said.

He acknowledged the challenges of the past year, particularly the sudden passing of former President Hage G. Geingob while reaffirming the strength of Namibia's democratic processes, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our processes, systems and institutions were severely tested and remain firm. Thus we continue the culture of free, fair and peaceful elections," he said, praising the conduct of political party leaders, supporters, and all stakeholders throughout the election campaign period. "The climate in which you campaigned and freely expressed your views in favor of your political parties is a demonstration of the strength of the democratic foundations of the Namibian House."

He also expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), urging them to carry out their duties with fairness and integrity.