CASIO G-SHOCK G-STEEL GM-2110D And GM-700 Series: Ultimate Blend Of Style And Durability For This Winter Holiday Season
Date
11/26/2024 8:13:07 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This winter, CASIO introduces two bold new additions to its G-SHOCK collection-the G-STEEL 2110D Series and the G-STEEL 700 Series . Engineered for toughness and styled for versatility, these watches offer a robust accessory for a sleek statement piece for everyday wear. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a stylish new timepiece or searching for the ultimate gift for a special someone, these timepieces are perfect for adventurers, watch enthusiasts, or anyone looking to add flair to their holiday look .
G-SHOCK G-STEEL 2110D Series
Sophisticated and slim, this series redefines versatility.
Inspired by the renowned GA-2100, the 2110D series features a forged octagonal bezel crafted from polished stainless steel, exuding modern elegance with a tough edge. At just 11.8mm thick , it's the slimmest model in G-SHOCK's lineup, making it incredibly comfortable to wear while maintaining the signature durability the brand is known for.
Key features:
Vibrant dials in radiant hues like sky blue, lime green, and orange, alongside timeless navy and silver.
High-brightness Super Illuminator ensures easy readability in the dark.
Metal band adds sophistication, perfect for the office, casual outings, or holiday celebrations.
Why it's for you: Whether you want a stylish upgrade for yourself or a unique gift, this watch is an effortless blend of practicality and elegance.
G-SHOCK G-STEEL GM-700 Series
Bold and eco-conscious, designed to stand out.
The GM-700 series brings a fresh perspective to G-SHOCK's legacy of toughness. Featuring a bold metal bezel available in gold, silver, and purple-black , it delivers a powerful, stylish look. The 3D analog-digital dial ensures high readability, while bio-based resin components reflect CASIO's commitment to sustainability.
Key features:
Impressive stainless-steel bezel with striking finishes for a premium feel.
Eco-friendly bio-resin case components , reducing environmental impact.
Super Illuminator LED light for easy nighttime visibility.
Why it makes a great gift: This watch is an exceptional addition to your personal collection, or the perfect gift for anyone who values bold style and durability with a sustainable edge
Where to Find Them
Both series are now available at authorized retailers across the region. Whether you're shopping for the perfect Christmas gift , a durable sports watch , or a stylish accessory , the G-SHOCK G-STEEL 2110D and GM-700 Series are this winter's must-haves.
