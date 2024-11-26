Sybiha, Tajani Discuss Expanding Defense Cooperation And Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Italy Andrii Sybiha and Antonio Tajani met in Rome to discuss expanding defense cooperation, mitigating threats posed by Russia, and Ukraine's recovery.

Sybiha said this in a post on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“During our meeting, I thanked Antonio Tajani for his hospitality and invitation to the G7 ministerial [meeting]. We appreciate Italy's leadership and continued support. We discussed expanding defense cooperation, mitigating threats posed by Russia, and Italy's role in Ukraine's recovery,” Sybiha noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Italy to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X