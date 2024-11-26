Russians Attacked Power Company Brigade With Drones In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian attacked one of the power brigades that was carrying out repair work near the combat zone.

This was reported by DTEK in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Another difficult day for our colleagues from Dnipropetrovsk oblast. Enemy drones attacked power engineers when they were repairing networks near the combat zone,” the statement said.

It is noted that one of the drones dropped explosives next to the car of the repair team, which damaged the windshield of the car.

The workers managed to find shelter and remained unharmed.

As Ukrinform reported, in late October, DTEK power engineers who were repairing overhead lines came under enemy fire in Dnipropetrovsk oblast.