Explosions Occurred In Sumy During Alarm, High-Rise Building Is On Fire - Media
Date
11/26/2024 8:07:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, a fire broke out in a high-rise building after explosions in the city during an alarm.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website Suspilne.
“A fire broke out in one of the Sumy high-rise buildings... Around 12:08, the sounds of explosions were heard in Sumy,” the report says.
Prior to that, the Air Force warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs in the direction of Sumy region.
Read also:
Russians attacked power company brigade with drones
in Dnipropetrovsk region
At the moment, the city is on air alert.
As reported, at night and in the morning, the Russian army fired 24 times at Sumy region, there were 35 explosions. Bezdrytska, Verkhniosyrovatska, Khotynska, Yunakivka, Myropilia, Krasnopilia, Bilopilia and Shostka communities were shelled.
Photo credit: SES
MENAFN26112024000193011044ID1108927580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.