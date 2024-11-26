Govcio Wins $12M Award To Support VA Kiosk Gravesite Locator Software Modernization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO , a provider of advanced solutions for the government, has been awarded a $12 million task order in support of the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). GovCIO will modernize the National Cemetery Administration's (NCA) National Cemetery Kiosk Software, enhancing user experience and enabling advanced gravesite searches and self-guided tours while ensuring accessibility compliance.

Under this award, GovCIO will develop, enhance, and maintain a comprehensive managed solution for kiosk modernization. This initiative will implement advanced gravesite search features, provide access to interment records, and improve navigation for easier location access on smart devices. The kiosks will integrate with various NCA systems, including the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM), and will offer self-guided tours highlighting notable interned Veterans. Additionally, a mobile app replicating kiosk functionality will be developed for both Android and iOS platforms.

"GovCIO is proud to support the Department of Veteran Affairs National Cemetery Administration in modernizing the National Cemetery Kiosk Software," said Kristin Gill, president of GovCIO's Veteran and Enterprise Technology Sector. "Our team is committed to enhancing the user experience, creating a more accessible and informative environment for visitors, and continuing to honor our Veterans."

GovCIO will build upon the successes of the VLM contract to develop, sustain, and advance the IT infrastructure needed to support VA-wide critical technology initiatives.



"Leveraging our expertise in IT modernization, we're ready to support VA's vital work in modernizing their National Cemetery Kiosk Software," said Jim Brabston, CEO of GovCIO. "We're proud to play a role in advancing VA's mission with swift and effective IT infrastructure solutions."

