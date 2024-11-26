MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2025 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, (NASDAQ: MIND ) announced today that it will release results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended October 31, 2024 after the closes on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Wednesday, December 11th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: MIND Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where:





For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 18, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13750138#.

Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days.

For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at [email protected] .

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.



Contacts: Rob

Capps, President & CEO

MIND Technology, Inc.

281-353-4475





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

[email protected]



