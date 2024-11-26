(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Servicing Solutions, LLC, a leading account servicing and asset management company, announced it is performing the primary servicing role on an approximately $150MM portfolio.

InterVest Capital Partners chose Servicing Solutions to leverage our technology-driven servicing and deep expertise in account servicing and operations. By selecting Servicing Solutions, InterVest expects to optimize the portfolio's performance and enhance the customer experience for cardholders. "We're excited to partner with Servicing Solutions, whose proven track record in account servicing will be instrumental in maximizing the performance of the portfolio. Servicing Solutions will manage all aspects of servicing for the portfolio, including customer service, payment processing, collections, and reporting" said Ari Rosenberg, Managing Director at InterVest Capital Partners.

Continue Reading

"We're thrilled to be selected as the servicer for this important portfolio and it completes our repertoire of primary and back-up capabilities for credit card assets" said Del Meeks, CEO of Servicing Solutions. "Our team's expertise in operations, combined with our commitment to exceptional customer service, positions us well to support our clients in achieving their strategic objectives".

Servicing Solutions is a leading account servicing and asset management company, providing comprehensive servicing solutions for various types of consumer and commercial credit products. The company leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver superior results for its clients. Servicing Solutions acts as primary or back-up servicer on assets across multiple asset classes including Credit Cards, Auto loans, Powersport, Marine, RV,

Small Business, MCA and Unsecured Consumer loans.

Servicing Solutions selected as Primary Servicer for Credit Card Portfolio

Post thi

About InterVest Capital Partners

InterVest Capital Partners is a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based lending, leasing and other structured finance verticals. Since 1999, the InterVest management team has established numerous successful investment vehicles with aggregate committed capital exceeding $19 billion (USD).

About Servicing Solutions

Servicing Solutions is a leading account servicing and asset management company, providing comprehensive servicing solutions for various types of consumer and commercial credit products. The company leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver superior results for its clients.

Media Contact: Andrew Coffey, [email protected]



SOURCE Servicing Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED