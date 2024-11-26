(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets provider, today announced that Abel Noser Solutions, a TT company, won The TRADE's Editors' Choice Award for TCA Provider of the Year in The TRADE's inaugural Leaders in Trading New York Awards. The award in the competitive category is the second Abel Noser Solutions has won since Nov. 1 for its transaction cost analysis (TCA) offering and the second Editors' Choice award captured by TT this month.

The 2024 New York awards brought the London-based publication's Leaders in Trading Awards to the U.S. for the first time in The TRADE's 20-year history. The Editors' Choice categories, judged by The TRADE's editorial panel, recognize excellence "from all corners of the capital markets industry, including exchanges, trading venues, technology and data vendor services and more."

Peter Weiler, TT's EVP Managing Director, Data & Analytics, said: "It's an incredible honor to see our growing TCA offering receive best-in-class recognition from the editors of The TRADE. We've invested considerably in bringing next-level capabilities to clients looking to use data and analytics in innovative ways to enhance their trading strategies and bring down the cost of trading. Our ambitious roadmap for 2025 will bring even more tools across a growing range of asset classes."

Abel Noser Solutions is a leader and pioneer in helping buy-side and sell-side firms – including investment managers, asset owners, consultants and brokers – lower costs associated with trading and utilize analytics to govern their trading decisions. More than 350 global institutional clients subscribe to the firm's multi-asset TCA and compliance products directly or through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser co-created the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) methodology – now one of the financial markets' most ubiquitous trade cost methodologies. Abel Noser became a TT company in August 2023, marking TT's extension into the multi-asset data and analytics space. In June, the firm introduced TT Futures TCA, a comprehensive new offering leveraging the industry's largest collection of anonymized, microsecond-level futures market and trade data with a vast array of metrics and measures and an unprecedented level of granularity with real-world futures trading data.

On Nov. 1, Abel Noser Solutions won the award for Best Buy-Side TCA Tool in WatersTechnology's Buy-Side Technology Awards 2024. Also this month, The Trade recognized TT with its Editors' Choice award for Outstanding Market Data Services Provider – Fixed Income in the Leaders in Trading Awards 2024 out of London.

TT has now received 13 global and regional awards to date this year for the TT® platform, algorithmic trading solution, TCA tool, execution management system (EMS), order management system (OMS) and market data services.

Trading Technologies ( ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

