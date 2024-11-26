Scatec ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 26 November 2024: Jørgen Kildahl, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 26 November bought 3,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 78.55. After the transaction Jørgen Kildahl owns 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA.
Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the market Abuse Regulation Article 19.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.
