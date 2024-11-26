Elevation Oncology To Present At The Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference
BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV ), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph J. Ferra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website.
About Elevation Oncology, Inc.
Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are leveraging our antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expertise to advance a novel pipeline, initially targeting two clinically validated targets in oncology, Claudin 18.2 and HER3. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 ADC and is currently being evaluated in the dose expansion portion of a Phase 1 trial (NCT05980416 ) in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric/gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma that express Claudin 18.2. Additionally, we expect to nominate a development candidate for our second program, a HER3-targeting ADC for the treatment of patients with solid tumors that overexpress HER3, in 2024. For more information, visit .
