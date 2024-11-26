Elevation Oncology To Present At The Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV ), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph J. Ferra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are leveraging our antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expertise to advance a novel pipeline, initially targeting two clinically validated targets in oncology, Claudin 18.2 and HER3. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 ADC and is currently being evaluated in the dose expansion portion of a Phase 1 trial (NCT05980416 ) in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric/gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma that express Claudin 18.2. Additionally, we expect to nominate a development candidate for our second program, a HER3-targeting ADC for the treatment of patients with solid tumors that overexpress HER3, in 2024. For more information, visit .

Elevation Oncology Investor and Media Contact

Gracie Tong

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Elevation Oncology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED