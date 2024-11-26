Insigniam Founder, Shideh Sedgh Bina Named 2024 Life Sciences Voice Rising Star

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Insigniam is pleased to announce that its co-founder and Elixirr Partner, Shideh Sedgh Bina, has been recognized as a 2024 Life Sciences Voice Rising Star.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Insigniam is pleased to announce that its co-founder and Elixirr Partner, Shideh Sedgh Bina , has been recognized as a 2024 Life Sciences Voice (LSV) Rising Star. This prestigious award celebrates exceptional leaders in the life sciences who drive innovation, foster transformation, and shape the future of the sector.With over 35 years of management consulting experience, Mrs. Bina is a founding partner of Insigniam, a firm specializing in organizational breakthroughs and enterprise transformation. She also serves as a partner at Elixirr, Insigniam's parent company, known for its challenger approach to consulting. She is the Editor-in-Chief of IQ Insigniam Quarterly®, a magazine featuring thought leadership by executives, for executives.Throughout her career, Mrs. Bina has led large-scale transformations across sectors, including healthcare delivery, life sciences, retail, and consumer goods. Her leadership roles extend to serving on the Board of Butler/Till, a women-and employee-owned marketing agency, and earning recognition as one of PharmaVOICE's 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences (2016, 2021) and the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Woman of the Year (2014).“It is a privilege to serve among professionals driving meaningful change in the life sciences industry,” said Mrs. Bina.“I remain committed to advancing Insigniam's mission of transforming the practice of leadership and management.”About Insigniam, An Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world's best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.About Life Sciences VoiceLife Sciences Voice (LSV) is a leading resource for life sciences executives to gain critical insights, discover the latest innovations, and stay informed on industry news and trends.

