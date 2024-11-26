(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reveille Software Earns Prestigious Document Manager Awards Recognition

Company Named Finalist in Prestigious 'One to Watch' Category

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in management and monitoring solutions for ECM and Intelligent Process Automation-based applications, today announced that DM Magazine has honored the company as a Document Manager Awards finalist in the "One to Watch" category. The Reveille Platform's ability to provide a unified view of complex IDP, ECM, and RPA environments, combined with its proactive issue identification and rapid deployment capabilities, makes it a standout solution in the document management space.The Document Manager Awards was established 18 years ago to showcase, recognize, and reward the sector's pioneers of technology, products, and services. The event is now the biggest date in the industry calendar, having become a 'do-not-miss' night for networking and business growth as much as the prize ceremony.DM Magazine editor Dave Tyler comments, "The DM Awards has become a kind of de facto end of year celebration for everyone who works in the sector: getting together with channel partners, clients - and even bitter rivals - to commemorate the best and brightest of the year that is coming to a close. From the newest 'ones to watch' to recognizing the individual contributions of the industry's biggest characters, there's something for everyone in our awards list."Reveille's platform provides a unified view of complex IDP, ECM, and RPA environments, delivering proactive issue identification, notification, and remediation before impacts occur. Reveille enables rapid deployment and value realization with out-of-the-box insights and management capabilities for leading document capture, content management, and RPA platforms. Auto-discovery and platform-specific wizards allow organizations to start monitoring within minutes. By leveraging Reveille, organizations gain crucial operational insights and answers to optimize the performance and reliability of ECM, IDP, and RPA stacks."Reveille is honored to be selected as a "One to Watch" finalist at the 2024 DM Awards in London. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners--especially our trusted partners ABBYY, enChoice, Hyland, Kodak Alaris, and Tungsten Automation, who make our ECM, IDP, and RPA document and content processes a business favorite," said Wayne Ford, Reveille Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.For more information, please contact +1 877.897.2579 or ....About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Intelligent Process Automation solutions for business IT and MSPs that include Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the IDP/ECM/RPA monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their IDP/ECM/RPA environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at ... or+ 1 877 897 2579|EXT 1.###Source: BridgeView PR Services

Betsey Rogers

Bridgeview Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.