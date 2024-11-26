156 Hooch-Related Deaths Recorded In Bihar Since 2016: Liquor Prohibition Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) On the second day of the winter session of the Bihar Assembly, Liquor Prohibition Shrawan Kumar said that 156 hooch-related deaths have been recorded in Bihar since 2016.

Kumar was responding to RJD MLA Ramanuj Prasad's question in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Prasad also questioned the on the steps being taken for the families of the deceased and the measures against liquor traders, leading to a confrontation between the minister and the opposition.

Shrawan Kumar defended the liquor prohibition policy, stating, that from 2016, when prohibition was implemented, to date, 156 deaths due to spurious alcohol have been officially recorded.

“The government has provided employment to individuals who previously depended on selling alcohol, with nearly 1.5 lakh people benefiting from financial aid of ₹2 lakh each through the Jeevika initiative under the Rural Development Department,” Kumar said.

He said that the government has intensified surveillance with drones and police teams, adding that the identified violators have been jailed, and their properties attached.

However, Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav contested the government's data and actions while arguing that the reported 156 deaths represent just three districts, suggesting the actual toll across Bihar is higher.

He alleged that prohibition enforcement disproportionately targets the poor, sparing wealthy individuals and big businessmen involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Yadav accused police officers of facilitating the transport of illegal liquor, highlighting the availability of various brands in Bihar despite the ban.

Reportedly, out of the 156 deaths, Saran has a maximum of 75 deaths, East Champaran has 55 while 33 persons lost their lives in Gopalganj district.

Shrawan Kumar reiterated the government's commitment to prohibition, questioning the opposition's sincerity in supporting it.

He pointed out that opposition members had pledged to report illegal liquor activities but had yet to provide any actionable information.

The prohibition policy in Bihar continues to be a contentious issue, with the government defending its effectiveness while acknowledging gaps in enforcement. Meanwhile, the opposition questions its implementation, citing high death tolls, corruption, and its impact on marginalised communities.