LogRhythm | Exabeam Expands Investment in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia with Regional Office in Riyadh

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 26 November 2024 – LogRhythm | Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, has expanded its investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with the official opening of its regional office in Riyadh. Its strategic expansion in the KSA provides local organizations with dedicated on-the-ground support and AI-powered security solutions to improve threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).



The Riyadh office serves as the LogRhythm | Exabeam regional headquarters (HQ) for India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (iMETA). It provides a key hub for local customers and partners, enabling them to address emerging threats and strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities with easy access to AI-driven analytics. By growing its existing presence in the KSA, LogRhythm | Exabeam strengthens its ability to contribute to the KSA’s national security advancement, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and its goals for digital transformation.



“As the Middle East continues to experience more sophisticated threats, it is vital that organizations have access to dedicated support to efficiently and effectively secure their environments,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Vice President & General Manager iMETA, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “Our strategic expansion in the KSA solidifies our commitment to delivering tailored cybersecurity solutions to meet the specific needs of our customers across the Middle East. This allows us to work even more closely with organizations in the region to enable advanced threat detection and response.”



This news aligns with the attendance of LogRhythm | Exabeam at Black Hat MEA 2024. By exhibiting at the event, LogRhythm | Exabeam aims to bolster the cybersecurity posture in Middle East and Africa (MEA), with a focus on AI-powered security analytics to effectively defend against emerging cyberthreats. This reinforces the company’s continued growth in the region, alongside its recent appointment of Yasser Ali as Regional Director for Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Region.



“The KSA is rapidly embracing digital transformation under Vision 2030. Establishing a secure future relies on enabling local availability for proactive, GenAI security solutions and on-the-ground expertise,” said Yasser Ali, Regional Director, Gulf Region, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “The launch of our regional office in Riyadh is a key component of our ongoing focus on enhancing the KSA’s overall resilience against evolving cyberthreats. We’re establishing a threat-ready future in the region underpinned by ongoing innovation.”



This strategic expansion from LogRhythm | Exabeam in the KSA follows the recent launch of its cloud platform availability in the country. The deployment enables customers and partners to embrace the cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform or supercharge the self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM Platform with industry-leading AI and advanced behavior analytics through the machine learning-based LogRhythm Intelligence add-on.



About LogRhythm | Exabeam



LogRhythm | Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations. High-integrity data ingestion, powerful analytics, and workflow automation power the industry’s most advanced self-hosted and cloud-native security operations platform for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). With a history of leadership in SIEM and UEBA, and a legacy rooted in AI, LogRhythm | Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline security operations. Learn more at



Exabeam and LogRhythm merged in July 2024. Read the release.





