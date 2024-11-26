Al Abdulghani Motors Unveils Exclusive Offer on 2024 Lexus LX600

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar, 26 November 2024: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Lexus in Qatar, announced limited-time exclusive offer on the 2024 LX600. This offer includes the flexible 50:50 Finance Plan and the 5-5-5 Package, designed to provide customers with ultimate luxury and unmatched convenience.



Valid until 31st December 2024, the 50:50 Finance Plan provides an exceptional opportunity for customers to purchase the LX600 with flexible financing options. Under this plan, customers can pay 50% of the vehicle’s price upfront and settle the remaining 50% over two years through four equal installments-all with a 0% profit rate. This flexible financing option caters to those who seek luxury without compromise, making Lexus ownership more accessible than ever.



Adding to the allure, Al Abdulghani Motors is offering complimentary 3M window tinting on every newly purchased LX600, providing drivers with enhanced comfort and UV protection at no extra cost.



The 5-5-5 Package elevates the ownership experience further, covering periodic servicing, warranty, and roadside assistance for 5 years or until the vehicle reaches 100,000 km, guaranteeing the customers’ continuous comfort and sustained peace of mind.



The 2024 Lexus LX600 is available in three variants, each equipped with Lexus’ renowned technology, superior comfort, and unparalleled off-road capabilities, and designed to meet the varied needs of Lexus enthusiasts. The LX600 (Urban) comes with a 7-seater option, merging sophistication and functionality to deliver high-level performance on the road. The LX600 (F Sport) has a 5-seater option and an F Sport package that enhances the overall experience in the vehicle, with a strong and sophisticated exterior and a comfortable and stable interior. The LX600 (VIP) is the epitome of refinement and comes with a 4-seater option with reclining seats, providing ultimate luxury to both front and rear passengers.



From its bold exterior design to its refined interior, the LX600 is a symbol of Lexus's commitment to luxury and performance, embodying both power and elegance. Drivers will find intuitive technology and advanced safety features, making each journey as secure as it is exhilarating.







