Altimmune To Participate At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Annual Evercore HealthCONx (Coral Gables, FL)

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Fireside Chat at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Fireside Chat at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit .

