The Creativity Of Metal Profiles: Fbsprofilati Joins Martinelli Venezia's First Editorial Design Journey

Piccolo prontuario visivo in ordine sparso di profili metallici

FBSprofilati

Visual handbook of metal profiles: a unique editorial tribute to the expressive potential of aluminium.

FBSprofilati, an Italian family-owned company producing decorative aluminium profiles and aluminium rolling shutters since 1999, proudly announces its participation in Piccolo prontuario visivo in ordine sparso di profili metallici (Visual handbook of metal profiles): the first editorial project that explores the aesthetic and functional qualities of metal profiles through a unique visual language and an emotional storytelling.Developed by the Italian design studio Martinelli Venezia and published by Forward Edizioni, the project celebrates the creative potential of aluminium and the core values of craftsmanship, innovation, and tradition that define FBSprofilati's philosophy.Design as an emotional journeyDescribed by the authors, Carolina Martinelli and Vittorio Venezia, as"a book-object", the Visual handbook of metal profiles is an illustrated journey into the beauty of metal profiles, presented at a 1:1 scale and printed in grayscale. With geometric forms becoming narrative tools, the publication inspires architects and designers by immersing them in a unique and thought-provoking experience."This project embodies our ethos: transforming ideas, concepts, and emotions into decorative aluminium shapes while blending artisanal expertise with modern design," says Giovanni Favagrossa, CEO of FBSprofilati."Our collaboration with Gio Tirotto, designer and our art director since 2019, is central to unlocking the full creative potential of this versatile material."A tribute to Italian design and traditionMarco Sammicheli, Director of the Italian Design Museum at Triennale Milano, calls the book"an illustrated homage, almost mannerist, to the craft of design." This project highlights FBSprofilati's dedication to Italian design, blending tradition, innovation, and bespoke craftsmanship - values rooted in the identity of the Milanese family-owned company and its senior figures, that have been refined roll-forming technology for over 55 years.Piccolo prontuario visivo in ordine sparso di profili metallici (Visual handbook of metal profiles) – now available online at studioforward.About FBSprofilati S.r.l.FBSprofilati is an Italian family-owned company specialising in the design and production of decorative aluminium profiles and semi-finished products for the furniture, interior design, and glass industries. Since 1999, based in Settimo Milanese, the company combines craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create bespoke solutions that balance aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. With a global distribution network, FBSprofilati exports its Made in Italy products worldwide, becoming a trusted partner for renowned designers, architects, and brands.Under the artistic direction of designer Gio Tirotto since 2019, FBSprofilati has been exploring new frontiers of design, offering decorative products that showcase aluminium as a versatile, innovative, and sustainable material.Martinelli Venezia is a design studio operating in Milan and Palermo, founded in 2015 by architects Carolina Martinelli and Vittorio Venezia. The studio engages in art direction, product design, exhibition curation, architecture, and interior design, exploring themes such as the interplay between tradition and local expertise, material properties, and the technical potential of manufacturing. Their work has been showcased in renowned galleries and museums, including the Louvre in Paris, MAXXI in Rome, the Museum of Italian Design at the Milan Triennale, Rossana Orlandi Gallery, Artopiagallery, and the Aram Gallery in London. Martinelli Venezia collaborates with a wide range of Italian and international brands.Forward Edizioni is an independent publishing house founded in 2022 by Studio Forward to promote the culture of art and design. F\E curates, publishes, and designs books where the form-function dichotomy of traditional design conveys ideas and concepts of significant cultural and artistic value. With a focus on reaffirming the importance of the physical book in the digital age, the house aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. Following the release of photographic works Oriri by Francesco Bellina and Sereno by Fulvia Bernacca, Forward Edizioni collaborated with Martinelli Venezia to publish their first illustrated book, Piccolo prontuario visivo in ordine sparso di profili metallici.

