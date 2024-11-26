Global Launches New Fantasy Guest List Podcast Guess Who's Coming To Dinner? Hosted By Tim Lihoreau

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen Fry, Lou Saunders and Wynne Evans are among celebrity guests to choose their dream dinner party attendeesEpisodes are available weekly on Global Player and all major podcast platformsGlobal has announced today (Tuesday 26th November) that the Classic FM presenter and author Tim Lihoreau is hosting a brand new 'fantasy guest list' podcast, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?. The first two episodes are now available on Global Player ( ) followed by weekly episodes every Tuesday.In each episode, Tim's celebrity VIP discusses their dream dinner party line-up - and nothing is off the table! The dream attendees can be dead or alive, hero or villain, famous or personal. You never know who's going to show up!Tim said:“It's amazing to get a guest, face-to-face, in the podcast studio, and imagine who is around the table with them. For some It might be an author, an artist, a rockstar. For others it might be dearly departed family and friends. The combinations of fantasy guests never cease to amaze me. Every now and then, I'm shouting 'but SURELY...those two will come to blows?!”The first episodes of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? feature Stephen Fry, Lou Sanders and Wynne Evans, and listeners can expect a stellar line-up of further stars in future episodes, including one household name from the world of television who is making his world premiere as a podcast guest!Tim is keen to keep his guests on their toes, delving into why they have made each selection and encouraging them to justify their choices. At the end of each episode, Tim offers his companion the chance to 'switch out' one of their fantasy guests for an interloper - and the results are fascinating..."Every episode, I offer my VIP a 'Gatecrasher',” he says.“One that I'VE chosen - not them! If they want to invite them in, they must kick one of their own guests out. And I can tell you, it really makes my day when I get my Gatecrasher accepted!"The idea for the podcast came to Tim during lockdown when everyone was stuck indoors and struggling for things to do.“I love it when good things come out of bad. This was originally a lockdown game with our Zoom choir. Remember when the government said: You can only meet with 'six people'? Well, this podcast grew out of that. I can't quite believe what it has become!”Tim's voice will be familiar to Classic FM's millions of listeners, having been a presenter on the station for more than 30 years. He hosted the weekday breakfast show for 12 years and now presents Classic FM Breakfast at the weekends, Saturday and Sunday from 7am.He is also the author of more than 20 books including Modern Phobias, Schadenfreude, and The Incomplete and Utter History of Classical Music which was written in collaboration with Stephen Fry.Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? is Tim's second podcast series. He presented the Classic FM podcast Case Notes – combining his love of music and true crime – which won a British Podcast Award in 2019.Vicky Etchells, Director of Global Podcasts, said:“Tim is a much-loved Classic FM voice and it's been a joy to help him bring his idea for a fantasy dinner party podcast to life. It will be the perfect accompaniment to a chilly winter walk or to keep you company when you're curled up at the end of a long day.”Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? is a Global Player Original podcast, available now on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts.For more information:RANE digital : Markus Marshall – 07725 546680, ...Contact for PR and Digital Media EnquiriesGlobal: John Chittenden – 07557 157113, ...About GlobalGlobal is one of the world's leading Media & Entertainment groups. 