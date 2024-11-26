Aurora Announces Medical Product Advancements From Leading Cannabis Research Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Canada's Largest Medical Cannabis Company Continues to Offer Greater Choice for Patients

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces developments in cannabis science from Aurora's world class research and genetics facility, Aurora Coast. With a continued focus on premium, science-driven insights, these latest innovations demonstrate Aurora's commitment to providing patients with ongoing access to superior

product offerings on AuroraMedical .

"As a company committed to leading the way in terms of cannabis innovation, we are dedicated to putting patients first by harnessing the innovative solutions developed by our top researchers at Aurora Coast, our unique global research facility," said Lana Culley, Vice President, Science & Innovation at Aurora. "We strive to continuously raise the bar on product superiority and overall user experience so that we can deliver on our mission of providing patients with access to the very best medical cannabis."

The latest innovations include:



Aurora | CBD Varius (1g, 510 Cartridge); a smooth and refined option for patients.

MedReleaf (Strains For Heroes) | Esprit De Corps (5g and 15g); a premium sativa (THC: 20-29%, CBD: 0-1%), developed under the Strains For Heroes initiative by Aurora with direct feedback from Veteran patients.

MedReleaf | Sedamen (1g, 510 Cartridge); a patient-favourite in a higher THC, larger format.

MedReleaf | Noculus (5g and 15g); an ultra-high potency indica, boasting THC levels between 25-31% and CBD content from 0-1%. WMMC | Seasonal Stash - Frosted Alpine (10g); a limited grown hybrid strain (THC: 24-30%; CBD: 0-1%).

Aurora's world class research and development facility, Aurora Coast, located in Comox, Vancouver Island, is home to some of the most advanced cannabis research and genetics discovery work worldwide. New cultivars developed at Aurora Coast are subsequently grown across Aurora's Canadian cultivation network where the company adheres to the highest production practices at its EU-GMP and TGA -GMP certified facilities. Aurora partners with several other licensed producers who have licenses to grow its cultivars creating more value for both Aurora and the broader industry.

Aurora's industry-leading portfolio of medical cannabis products is available online via Aurora's comprehensive medical patient platform at AuroraMedical . Patients can access a wide range of innovative, high-quality products tailored to meet their needs.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at



Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law (" forward-looking statements "). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's recent medical cannabis product advancements and the Company's continued commitment to premium, science-driven insights and to providing patients with ongoing access to superior product on its medical eCommerce site.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations (with respect to the Transaction and more generally with respect to future acquisitions), management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 20, 2024 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at and filed with and available on the SEC's website at . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the

AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.



