(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Waterpoint Lane, a venture capital firm at the forefront of sustainable agrifoodtech innovation, proudly announces the addition of Michael Vranos, founder and CEO of Ellington Management Group, as Strategic Advisor. This partnership signifies a bold step forward in Waterpoint Lane's mission to reimagine global food systems through impact-driven investments.

Waterpoint Lane Welcomes Michael Vranos, CEO of Ellington Management Group, as Strategic Advisor

Continue Reading

Michael Vranos, renowned for his expertise in financial innovation and risk management, brings over 30 years of industry leadership to the team. As the founder of Ellington Management Group, a firm managing over $12 billion in alternative investments, his ability to navigate market complexities and identify transformative opportunities is unparalleled.

Ben Gibbons, Founder and co-Managing Partner at Waterpoint Lane, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in shaping the firm's financial strategies and impact:

"Mike's decision to join us underscores the critical role agrifoodtech plays in addressing global challenges. His deep expertise in structured finance, combined with his passion for sustainability, will be invaluable in aligning institutional capital with Waterpoint Lane's vision for transformative impact."

Meifan Shi, co-Managing Partner, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership for the firm's growth and long-term vision:

"Mike's proven success across multiple market cycles and his innovative approach to finance will play a pivotal role in scaling our firm and expanding relationships with institutional investors. His insights will greatly enhance our ability to nurture and grow the next generation of transformative agrifoodtech companies, further advancing our mission to drive meaningful, global impact."

Michael Vranos shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity:

"I'm honored to join Waterpoint Lane in reshaping our food systems for a more sustainable future. The team's commitment to leveraging technology for positive impact resonates deeply with my belief that financial innovation can drive real change. I'm excited to apply my experience to this meaningful mission."

With this strategic appointment,

Waterpoint Lane strengthens its role as a catalyst for global transformation, seamlessly connecting institutional capital with breakthrough sustainable technologies. By integrating advanced financial strategies with a forward-looking approach to food security, water stewardship, and climate resilience, the firm is redefining impact investing-setting a bold new standard for scalable, technology-driven solutions that deliver measurable global impact.

About Waterpoint Lane

Waterpoint Lane is a venture capital firm driving transformative innovation in the global food system. By investing in cutting-edge technologies and visionary companies, the firm aims to revolutionize agriculture, enhance water stewardship, and protect biodiversity while addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing our food supply.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Waterpoint Lane

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED