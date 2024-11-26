Automotive Gears Market Growth Accelerates: Projected USD 57.39 Billion By 2034 At 3.2% CAGR | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Progressions in transmission technologies are boosting the automotive gears market. New York, USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview: The global automotive gears market size is projected to grow from USD 42.04 billion in 2024 to USD 57.39 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.2%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. An automotive gear is a gyrating part with teeth that traces with alternate toothed machine constituent and gear and transmits torque. Gears are an important component of the function of an automobile. They arrive in varied kinds, each with its particular function. For instance, the gearbox conveys power from the engine to the divergent, which assists the car move. Comprehending how automotive gears function is critical to driving securely and productively. By comprehending the varied kinds of gears as well as the operations they serve, one might be able to drive with conviction and productivity. Key Insights from the Report:

The market for automotive gears is significantly shaped by varied gear types such as spur gears, helical gears, bevel gears, and planetary gears are engaged relying on the vehicle type and arrangement systems.

The automotive gears market segmentation is mainly based on application type, vehicle type, material type, gear type, and region.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 42.04 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 43.30 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 57.39 billion CAGR 3.2% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market's Growth Drivers:

Technological Progressions : The demand for automotive gears has escalated due to progressions in transmission technologies which enhance fuel efficiency, lesser discharge, and enhanced driving ease. The inventions in transmission technologies maximize power dissemination and sanction seamless gear shifts, causing superior vehicle performance. Further, the move towards electric vehicles has pushed the requirement for more productive, soundless, and weightless gear systems as EVs need particular gear arrangements to manage elevated torque without coming to terms with productivity, contributing to the automotive gears market growth.

Progression in Automotive Transmission Systems : Advancements in automotive transmission systems, especially in dual-clutch (DCT) and continuously variable transmissions (CVT), are notably driving the demand for elevated performance gears. DCT systems utilize two clutches to sanction speedier, seamless gear shifts, decreasing transformation times and improving productivity. This needs excessively accurate and resistant gears to manage elevated torque and momentum.

Stringent Fuel Efficiency Norms : Governments globally are growingly inflicting strict fuel efficiency and discharge directives. Such directives compel automakers to advance progressive gear technologies. For instance, the European Union established contemporary regulations to lessen carbon dioxide discharge, and the US EPA refurbished its fuel efficiency levels, needing a 15% curtailment in discharge from more economical trailers by 2030 as contrasted to 2025.

List of Automotive Gears Market Key Players:



American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Bharat Gears Ltd.

GKN Powder Metallurgy

JTEKT Corporation

Suzuki

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Astemo

IMS Gear

Univance Corporation

Eaton Cummins Inc

Geographical Analysis:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive gears market share. This is due to speedy growth in automotive production and sales. The strong growth in the automotive sector has notably pushed the demand for several automotive constituents involving gears. There is a robust existence of electric vehicle manufacturers, improved technological potential in EVs, and progression in conveyance, steering, and differential congregation elements.

North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is flourishing due to a strong concentration on technological invention in automotive research and development, which causes progressions in gear technologies, particularly for EVs. The robust automotive industry, with surging disposable income and moving consumer inclinations, is pushing the demand for elevated presentation gear systems in vehicles.





Market Segmentation:

By Application Type Outlook



Transmission System



Automatic Transmission



Automated Manual Transmission



Manual Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission

Differential System

Steering System Other Automotive Applications

By Vehicle Type Outlook



Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Material Type Outlook



Metallic Non-Metallic

By Gear Type Outlook



Planetary Gears

Bevel Gears

Rack and Pinion Gears

Hypoid Gears

Worm Gears

Helical Gears

Spur Gears Pinion Gears

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

