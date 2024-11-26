Retireus Launches Retire Ready Initiative To Provide Comprehensive Financial Guidance For Americans 55+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A recent 2024 report from the AARP1 reveals a troubling statistic: more than half of households aged 50+ are worried they will not have enough saved for retirement. This aligns with findings from Northwestern Mutual2, which shows that, while Americans believe they need $1.46 million for a comfortable retirement, the average savings amount is under $89,000. These figures reveal a major gap in preparedness among older Americans, especially given today's economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures.



In response, RetireUS has introduced the Retire Ready Initiative, an affordable program designed to empower Americans 55 years and older with the knowledge and resources to take control of their retirement planning. The Retire Ready Initiative offers participants a full year of financial guidance and access to Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) systems to help bridge this confidence gap. Designed to simplify the complexities of retirement planning, the program makes expert financial guidance accessible for one year starting at $229, with no requirements to open new accounts or make long-term commitments.



“The Retire Ready Initiative is our commitment to ensuring that every American nearing retirement age can access ethical and expert financial guidance,” says Michael A. Scarpati, CEO of RetireUS.“This initiative offers an affordable way for retirees to gain clarity and confidence in their financial planning. By doing this, we're actively removing industry barriers so that everyone has the chance to achieve a secure and confident retirement.”



For $229, participants receive a year of one-on-one access to a dedicated independent financial professional, which includes up to three live planning meetings. The program guides individuals through the RetireUS planning cycle to address their goals and cash flow, while also providing CFP® systems designed to help manage market volatility and aim to accelerate financial success. This practical approach aims to support retirees and near-retirees in achieving financial stability in a challenging economic climate.



Interested individuals can easily register for the Retire Ready Initiative by visiting the program's dedicated landing page. Upon signing up, participants receive a unique code via email to unlock the discounted subscription and begin working with an advisor who can guide them toward a confident and secure retirement.



RetireUS is a digital financial wellness platform that connects users with independent financial professionals, offering conflict-free guidance tailored to individual needs. By focusing on financial mastery and offering affordable access to Certified Financial Planners, RetireUS empowers users to build personalized systems that foster freedom and security in retirement planning.



For more information or to register for the Retire Ready Initiative, please visit



Sources:



1AARP

2Northwestern Mutual (under Work, Retirement, & Taxes section)



McAdam LLC dba RetireUS is an SEC registered investment adviser that maintains a principal place of business in the State of Pennsylvania. The Firm may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for a corresponding exemption from such requirements. For information about Mcadam LLC dba RetireUS registration status and business operations, please consult the Firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at .

Desmond Warren

Jaya Jaya Myra Productions

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.