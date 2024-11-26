Congress Calls CWC Meet To Discuss Maharashtra And Haryana Poll Drubbing

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Facing a major setback in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly and the earlier defeat in Haryana, the has called a crucial meeting of its Working Committee (CWC) to deliberate on its electoral strategy and the way forward.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on November 29.

The agenda for the meeting includes a detailed review of the party's performance in Maharashtra, where it secured just 16 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The party's allies in the state also failed to make a significant impact, exacerbating the electoral blow.

Similarly, in Haryana where elections were held on October 5 and results were declared on October 8, the Congress managed to win only 36 seats out of a total 90, falling short against the BJP once again.

The meeting will be chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, with top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and newly-elected MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expected to attend.

The discussions will not only focus on dissecting the reasons behind these electoral losses but will also touch upon the broader political strategy ahead of significant upcoming Assembly elections, including those in Delhi and Bihar. The possibility of forging new alliances to bolster the party's prospects in these states is also expected to be high on the agenda.

The twin losses in Maharashtra and Haryana have placed the Congress in a precarious position, raising questions about its campaign strategies, leadership, and grassroots connect. The party is facing increasing pressure to recalibrate its approach to counter the BJP's dominance and leverage regional dynamics effectively.

In the previous CWC meeting, held after the Lok Sabha polls, the party took the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House.