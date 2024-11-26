Automotive Plastics Market Size Is Predicted To Grow USD 59.04 Billion By 2032 With A CAGR: 7.5% | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The need for lightweight that also support the tremendous demands of modern customers is pushing the growth of the automotive plastics market. New York, USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview: The market size of the automotive plastics market was measured to be at USD 30.83 billion in 2023. The market is expected to increase from USD 33.10 billion in 2024 to USD 59.04 billion by 2032, displaying a CAGR of 7.5% between 2024–2032. Introduction to Automotive Plastics: Because of their excellent performance, adaptability, and low weight, automotive plastics are engineering polymers used in the automotive sector. Typical automotive plastics include various types such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene, ABS, and polycarbonate. The most common plastic used in the production of automobiles is polypropylene. Due to its thermoplastic nature, it is easily able to take on nearly any shape. It is generally impact-resistant and exhibits outstanding resistance to heat and chemicals. The growing need for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions is propelling the growth of the automotive plastics market strongly. Increased attention to interior design and advancements in polymer technology are also anticipated to drive market growth. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Automotive Plastics Market Details:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 33.10 billion Market value in 2032 USD 59.04 billion CAGR 7.5 % Base year 2023 Historical data 2019 – 2022 Forecast period 2024 – 2032

Market Key Players:

The major participants in the automotive plastics market are making significant investments in R&D to broaden their product offerings, which will accelerate the growth of the automotive plastics market over the forecast period. A few of the major key players involved in the market are:



Arkal Automotive

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Covestro AG

DSM Engineering

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

LANXESS

LG Chem

LyondellBasell SABIC

Automotive Plastics Market Growth Drivers:

Increased Demand for Lightweight Material:

Due to the growing need for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the automotive plastics market is experiencing rapid growth.

Modernization of Vehicles:

The market for automotive plastics is expected to grow significantly as the industry transitions to hydrogen vehicles, propelled by developments in hydrogen storage technologies.

Use of Hydrogen as Automotive Fuel:

The growing use of hydrogen as a clean fuel substitute is boosting demand for innovative plastics in the automotive plastics market.

Regional Overview:

In 2023, the automotive plastic market was dominated extremely by the Asia Pacific region. The growing automotive sector in developing nations like China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and India, as well as the availability of inexpensive labor, land, and resources, are the main drivers of this boom in the automotive plastic market.

The automotive plastics market in North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate between 2024 and 2032. North American automakers are placing a greater emphasis on lightweight vehicles in order to improve fuel economy and meet emissions and fuel economy regulations. The robust automotive sector in the area drives the need for automotive plastics to satisfy the various needs of locally-made automobiles.





Segmental Insights:

By Product Outlook



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)



PP LGF 20



PP LGF 30



PP LGF 40

Others

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

Polyethylene (PE)



High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Other PE Grades

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyamide (Nylon 6, Nylon 66) Others

By Process Outlook



Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Thermoforming Others

By Vehicle Type Outlook



Passenger Cars



Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application Outlook



Powertrains

Electrical Components

Interior Furnishing



IMD or IML

Others

Exterior Furnishing

Under the hood Chassis

By Regional Outlook

North America







US Canada

Europe







Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific







China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia Vietnam



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America







Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

