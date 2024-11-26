Aterian Launches Homelabs, Pursteam, & Mueller Living Brands On Target+

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands Squatty Potty Product Offerings On Target+

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the“Company”), a technology-enabled consumer products company, today announced that it has begun selling products from its popular hOmeLabs, PurSteam, and Mueller Living brands on Target+, the marketplace of Target Corporation. The Company expanded its product offerings from Squatty Potty on Target+ as well. This strategic expansion provides Aterian with a premium to reach millions of new online shoppers and underscores the Company's strategy to grow its omni-channel presence while maintaining flexibility and scalability in its operations.

Launched in 2019, Target+ is an invitation only marketplace for third party sellers that provides customers with premium, direct to consumer, and national brands. By offering a curated selection of high-demand products across its home, kitchen, and lifestyle categories, Aterian aims to strengthen its ability to meet consumers where they shop.

This move complements the Company's existing presence on Amazon.com, and its direct-to-consumer websites, while also demonstrating its ability to adapt to the evolving e-commerce landscape.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to our omni-channel growth strategy,” said Phil Lepper, Chief Revenue Officer of Aterian, Inc.“Partnering with Target+ offers an excellent platform to showcase our Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, PurSteam, and Mueller Living brands to Target's loyal customers. By expanding our presence across diverse channels, we are able to strengthen our position in the marketplace and accelerate growth for our products and brands.”

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top-selling consumer products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces, with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the U.S., and on its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian's primary brands include Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller Living, PurSteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct.

