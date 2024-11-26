Hexaware Celebrates Wins Across Multiple Categories At The 2024 Marcom Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hexaware Technologies, an IT solutions and service provider, is thrilled to announce their win at the prestigious 2024 MarCom Awards, bringing home an array of honors, including one Platinum Award, three Awards, and an Honorable Mention. Competing among 6,500 entries from across the US, Canada, and over 52 other countries, Hexaware's creative achievements stood out on the global stage.

The MarCom Awards, an esteemed creative competition, are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals to celebrate outstanding marketing and communications work. Hexaware's list of achievements at the 2024 MarCom Awards include:



Gold Award for Team's Body of Work Achievement: This award underscores the impact of Hexaware's marketing team in amplifying the brand's influence.

Platinum Award for Website Redesign: Hexaware's newly revamped website was celebrated for its intuitive design, seamless user experience, and engaging content, which reflected the company's brand ethos and enhanced its digital presence.

Gold Award for Corporate Image: Recognizing Hexaware's corporate video, this award reflects the company's dedication to building a reputable brand image.

Gold Award for Social Media Campaign: The 'Faces of Hexaware'

campaign captivated audiences across social platforms, demonstrating Hexaware's creativity and leadership in digital marketing. Honorable Mention for Industry-Focused Series: Hexaware's industry-focused podcast series, CEO Tech Live, has received an Honorable Mention. The podcast aims to build a community of engaged listeners, empowering professionals to navigate growth and stability in a fast-changing world.

R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Hexaware, expressed pride in the team's achievements, saying, "These awards reflect our commitment to excellence and our innovative approach to marketing. Our team's dedication to creating client value has truly shone through."

This is Hexaware's second major achievement this year, following their win of the Gold Stevie® Award for Marketing Department of the Year (2024) . Expressing happiness over the achievement, Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware Technologies , said, "Hexaware's success at the MarCom Awards showcases the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our marketing team in our go-to-market efforts. We are honored to be recognized and will continue to strive at pushing the boundaries of what's possible in marketing and branding."

About Hexaware



Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at , SEBI at as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at

,

,

,

,

and



respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at



and

, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision. "

Learn more about Hexaware at



Logo:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED