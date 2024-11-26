Discover The SDLX (Soundlinx) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that SDLX (SoundLinX) will be listed on XT Exchange. The SDLX/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone. Please take note of the following go-live schedule:



Deposit: 13:00 on December 1, 2024 (UTC)

Trading: 13:00 on December 3, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 13:00 on December 4, 2024 (UTC)









About SDLX (SoundLinX)

SoundLinX is a blockchain-powered platform that transforms sound into ownable digital assets. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, SoundLinX enables creators and collectors to tokenize sound and preserve it as unique digital content. This innovative approach bridges the gap between creativity and digital ownership, redefining how we interact with and value audio in the Web 3.0 era.

The listing of SDLX on XT Exchange represents a key milestone for the SoundLinX community, providing access to a broader global audience and fostering growth within the crypto ecosystem. XT Exchange's support for groundbreaking projects like SDLX reaffirms its commitment to empowering innovators and delivering seamless trading experiences for its users.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

