Hero.Io Welcomes Rich Robinson As The First Member Of The Hero Council

Rich Robinson, Animoca Brands

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hero, the cutting-edge revolutionizing and Web3 with AI-powered tools, proudly announces Rich Robinson as the first member of its Advisory Board, the Hero Council.With nearly 30 years of global experience spanning Web 1.0, Web 2.0, Mobile, and Web3, Rich brings unparalleled expertise in entrepreneurship, innovation, and scaling transformative technologies. Currently Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Animoca Brands, Rich is a passionate advocate for empowering users through digital asset ownership across the open metaverse.As a co-founder or senior executive of eight startups, with three successful exits to publicly listed companies, his track record speaks for itself. Alongside his work in the startup ecosystem, Rich has served as an investor, advisor, and mentor to dozens of companies, including notable roles at HAX, Chinaccelerator, and 500 Startups.A seasoned academic, Rich has taught entrepreneurship at Peking University and Tsinghua University, mentored Schwarzman Scholars, and guest-lectured at institutions like Harvard and the Technical University of Munich. His unique combination of practical and academic expertise makes him a sought-after voice in the global tech and startup space.Hero is redefining how users interact with Web3 and DeFi through its AI-powered tools, turning complex crypto data into actionable insights. Its flagship offerings include AI Search, which provides best-in-class crypto insights ranging from market sentiment to historical coin data; a Private Browser that ensures a secure, surveillance-free browsing experience; a versatile Secure Wallet for storing coins and NFTs; and Merchant Accounts that simplify crypto payments for businesses. Hero is powered by a team of world-class professionals, including Cambridge PhD researchers and experienced veterans from Meta, Animoca Brands, and Amazon.As Hero prepares for its public launch in Q4 2024, the formation of the Hero Council signifies a critical step in driving strategic innovation and growth. With Rich Robinson's guidance, Hero is set to reach new heights in transforming crypto decision-making for users worldwide.About HeroHero is a pioneering company developing a Web3 superapp designed to simplify and enhance the digital experience for the Web3 and crypto community. Featuring a browser with an integrated wallet, a dApp store, and an advanced AI search tool, Hero helps users navigate the complexities of Web3, avoid scams, and make informed decisions. Committed to democratizing access to essential information, Hero empowers users to thrive in the evolving crypto landscape with confidence and security.

