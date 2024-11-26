Gcash Enables Seamless Linkage Of Overseas Filipino Remittances With UK And EU Bank Cash In

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GCash, the Philippines' leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem, further expands its presence overseas, particularly in the United Kingdom and Europe, through the new UK/EU Cash In feature, revolutionizing remittance for around two million Filipinos in Europe.

Starting in November, overseas Filipinos in the UK and Europe will be able to seamlessly their international bank accounts to GCash, making it easier and more convenient to send remittances to the Philippines.

GCash International Head of Product & EMEA Regional Head Jules Abalos, GCash International General Manager Paul Albano, Thunes Chief Revenue Officer for Middle East and South Asia Simon Nelson, and Thunes Senior Business Development Manager Kelvin Gian.

Previously, sending money from the UK and Europe to the Philippines has been a complex and time-consuming process, often involving expensive fees and multiple intermediaries. With the new feature, Filipinos can enjoy lower fees and faster transaction times when sending money home, as well as competitive exchange rates and real-time access to funds.

"Many Filipinos have chosen Europe and the United Kingdom as their home. GCash hopes to provide their needs and help them connect with their loved ones, as a trusted digital finance partner made for Filipinos, by Filipinos," said Paul Albano, GCash International General Manager.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes , added, "We are expanding our collaboration with GCash, a long-standing valued Member of our Direct Global Network, to transform digital wallet top-ups. Through Thunes' Direct Global Network, we are now delivering an instant top-up service that simplifies cross-border transactions. Our alliance with GCash is a testament to our passion for innovation, the versatility of our proprietary network, and our dedication to financial inclusion through money movement around the world."

Through its vision of making 'Finance for All' a reality for its users around the world, GCash has recently become the Philippines' first and only $5 billion unicorn. With its relentless push for financial inclusion and strong growth prospects, it recently gained new investments from Japan's largest banking group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), and Ayala Corporation one of the Philippines' biggest and most enduring conglomerates.

"At GCash, we prioritize finance for all Filipinos whether they are in the Philippines or abroad. We know our countrymen in Europe and the UK work hard to provide for their families back home," says Albano. "We want to make their lives easier by looking for more convenient ways to help them send money back to their families."

About GCash

GCash is the Philippines' #1 Finance Super App and Largest Cashless Ecosystem. Through the GCash App, users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills via partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 6 million partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. Its mobile wallet operations are handled by G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt, the first and only $5 billion unicorn in the Philippines.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 15 locations, including Abidjan, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Sao Paulo and Shanghai. For more information, visit:

