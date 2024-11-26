عربي


Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén


11/26/2024 6:31:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
26 November 2024 at 1.15 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hammarén, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20241126071807_212
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 161 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 161 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2024 amounted to EUR 14.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).

