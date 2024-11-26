Hyperscale Data Announces A Special Dividend Of Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All Common and Series C Convertible Preferred Stockholders to Receive Planned Dividend

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“ Hyperscale Data ,” or the“ Company ”), hereby announces that it plans to issue a special one-time dividend (the“ Distribution ”) of one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the“ Series F Preferred Stock ”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis.

The Company hereby announces that the record date for the Distribution has been set for December 13, 2024. Stockholders who own the Company's stock at the close of trading on that date will be eligible to receive the shares of Series F Preferred Stock. Further, the Company has set a payment date of December 23, 2024, subject to adjustment. On the record date, the Company anticipates there will be approximately 1,109,895 shares of common stock and approximately 6,101,299 common stock equivalents, based on the current conversion price of the Company's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, issued and outstanding (collectively, the“ Eligible Capital Stock ”), for an aggregate of approximately 7,211,194 shares of Eligible Capital Stock. Consequently, the number of shares of Series F Preferred Stock issuable is approximately 0.139 for each share of Eligible Capital Stock. The foregoing figures reflect the implementation of the one-for-thirty-five reserve stock split that was effectuated on November 25, 2024.

There will never be a public trading market for the Series F Preferred Stock. The CUSIP number of the Series F Preferred Stock is 09175M 887.

The Series F Preferred Stock has a $1.00 liquidation preference and will not pay a dividend. Each share of Series F Preferred Stock will be exchangeable, at the option of its holder, for (i) ten (10) shares of Class A Common Stock of Ault Capital Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a Nevada corporation (“ ACG ”) and (ii) five (5) shares of Class B Common Stock of ACG, at any time beginning on the later of (i) one year after issuance of the Series F Preferred Stock and (ii) the date of the registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of all of the foregoing shares of ACG Class A Common Stock and ACG Class B Common Stock.

ACG is a holding company that provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical/biopharma. Once this distribution will have been effectuated, the Company's sole business will be its ownership of Sentinum, Inc. through which it operates its Bitcoin mining business as well as its High Power Computing and AI operations.

The Distribution has been approved by the NYSE American. For further information about the Series F Preferred Stock, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on Monday, November 25, 2024.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; Hyperscale Data, Inc.

