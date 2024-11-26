Experts In Ceará Discuss Challenges For Clean Energy Amid Changes In U.S. Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The event to be held in Fortaleza on November 28 and 29 is the most important in the country on the subject this year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experts in Ceará Discuss Challenges for Clean Amid Changes in U.S. Leadership.The event to be held in Fortaleza on November 28 and 29 is the most important in the country on the subject this year. With national and international speakers, it will involve participants in addressing innovative strategies that contribute to reducing climate change.In a global climate change scenario, the last three decades have seen significant advances in the energy transition for Brazil, especially for Ceará. The state has been developing innovative clean energy strategies for the previous 30 years, most recently pioneering the production of green hydrogen in Latin America. Thanks to this trajectory, Ceará will host the World Summit on Energy Transition (WSoET ) on November 28 and 29 at the Centro de Eventos do Ceará in Fortaleza, organized by Winds for Future, the Advanced Leadership Foundation and the Global Institute for the Future of Tourism.WSoET is the country's most important event this year. Its distinguishing feature is the gathering of global experts, investors, influential figures and international celebrities to debate the challenges of climate change and explore the vast opportunities associated with the energy transition.Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) between 2006 and 2021, is among the speakers. Participants from the Organization of American States (OAS), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) will also be at the Summit, representing more than 22 countries, with ministers, former presidents and energy experts.Above all, the Summit aims to boost the development of technologies and strategies related to green hydrogen, seeking to create a more sustainable and efficient energy matrix that can help reduce the impacts of climate change.Among the main points of discussion will be the development of a sector roadmap, the evaluation of incentives for the hyper-cluster around renewable and low-carbon energies, the creation of suitable infrastructures, the formation of a solid supply chain, and the establishment of legal frameworks. The aim is to foster indispensable global partnerships to accelerate this process.DialogueThe World Summit on Energy Transition will be a platform for dialogue between industry, academia, government, and the third sector to explore the advantages and opportunities of promoting an energy transition model. Another objective will be to inspire new participants to join the movement, accelerate the transition process, and promote global mobilization. To this end, discussions will cover international trends and market intelligence.Finally, the Summit will outline a strategic roadmap for Brazil, highlighting the leading role that Ceará can play in this process. With its abundant natural resources - such as wind, sun and ocean - the state has all the elements to become a strategic hub in the clean and modern global energy matrix.World Summit on Energy Transition - WSoETNovember 28th and 29th, 2024Venue: Centro de Eventos do Ceará, in FortalezaInformation and program:United States Press Contact:Jea Edman, Johnson Edman Advertising1-646-409-3515

