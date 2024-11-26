Critically Acclaimed British Film 'Scott & Sid' Now Available On Amazon Prime, In Demand, Spectrum, Vubiquity & Verizon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tom Blyth in "Scott and Sid"

Scott and Sid Key Art

Scott and Sid

Staring Tom Blyth,“The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and the MGM+ series“Billy the Kid,”, alongside Richard Mason, and Charlotte Milchard.

- Scott ElliottLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The next best coming-of-age film since Billy Elliot.Entertainment Squad is excited to announce the digital release of the critically acclaimed British coming-of-age film“Scott and Sid”, directed, written, and produced by Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj. The film is now available digitally on Amazon Prime Video, In Demand, Vubiquity, Spectrum and Verizon, with more platforms to come, including Vimeo.Tom Blyth and Richard Mason in Scott and SidThe autobiographical drama/comedy follows the journey of two young men from York who defy expectations and pursue their dreams against all odds. Scott (Mason) and Sid (Blyth) meet as teenagers and form a fast partnership. United by a list of goals, they launch two successful businesses while still in school and ultimately aim to make a film.It is a heartfelt exploration of ambition and friendship, based on the true-life experiences of the filmmakers. The film stars Tom Blyth who is known for his roles in“The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and the MGM+ series“Billy the Kid,”, alongside Richard Mason, and Charlotte Milchard in a supporting role as Sid's mother."Having a dream is one thing, but making it happen is what separates the dreamers from the doers” said Sid Sadowskyj, Producer.Director, Scott Elliott added: "This film truly champions the spirit of pushing through your fears and adversities. The adventure lies in the dream chasing - the journey turning dreams into reality."'Scott and Sid' is a testament to the power of friendship and the relentless pursuit of dreams,” said Shaked Berenson, Entertainment Squad's CEO.“We are thrilled to share this uplifting and motivational story with audiences everywhere.”The deal was negotiated by Patti Rose and Scott Jones of Artist View Entertainment.Artist View Entertainment, a leader in the independent film industry, is renowned for bringing quality, innovative stories to audiences worldwide. With a legacy spanning over three decades, Artist View continues to champion a diverse slate of films that challenge and inspire.Entertainment Squad is a boutique distribution company founded by industry veteran Shaked Berenson. Previous releases include Tribeca's Audience Award Winner dramedy, Cherry, and SXSW Selection, Peak Season.Press contact: ...

