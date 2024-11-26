Digital age possesses significant advancements in tools for influencing, manipulating public opinion

(MENAFN) The digital age has seen significant advancements in tools for influencing and manipulating public opinion, as digital data becomes a powerful force in the battle for influence. With the rapid growth of social and its increasing role as a news source, questions have emerged about the extent to which these platforms are exploited for and commercial purposes, and whether this represents a modern evolution of traditional demagoguery.



While traditional demagoguery relied on emotional appeals and exaggerated promises to sway public sentiment within a confined geographical area, digital demagoguery operates on a global scale. It takes advantage of modern technologies to analyze user behavior and deliver highly personalized content with remarkable precision. Social media platforms use sophisticated algorithms to track users' behavior, interests, and social interactions, curating content that is most likely to capture their attention. This algorithmic analysis enhances the user experience by tailoring content to their preferences and can track emerging trends and opinions, helping platforms refine their services.



However, the manipulation of data brings unintended consequences, such as the creation of information bubbles. Algorithms can isolate users by only showing them content that aligns with their existing views, deepening social divides and hindering meaningful dialogue. Additionally, these data insights can be exploited to shape public opinion, advance specific political agendas, and spread misinformation or rumors more effectively. For example, targeted marketing campaigns use data analysis to deliver customized ads, which increases their impact. Similarly, some groups have exploited social media to manipulate public opinion through fake news in various countries.



Locally, rumors and misinformation can spread just as quickly. For instance, when the Ministry of Education distributed school meals with vitamin pills, some analyzed the situation and falsely claimed the vitamins were intended for birth control. A similar rumor emerged about the digital hospital project, funded by the UAE, which was accused of selling Jordanian citizens' data to Israel. However, such projects are often accompanied by legal agreements that ensure data confidentiality and outline how it will be managed.

