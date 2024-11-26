Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Signs Partnership With Parkin To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Mobility

(MENAFN- B2Press) Dubai, UAE Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, the regional representative of BYD in the UAE and KSA, and Parkin PJSC, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, have partnered to electrify Parkin's operational fleet, advancing the UAE's green mobility agenda. This public-private collaboration marks a significant step towards sustainable in the region.

The agreement will see 40 BYD Song Plus plug-in hybrid electric (PHEVs) integrated into Parkin's fleet, enhancing efficiency, and promoting eco-friendly parking management. This partnership brings together two industry leaders: BYD, the world's leading New Energy Vehicle (electric and plug-in hybrid) manufacturer, and Parkin, which manages over 200,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai.

The BYD Song Plus PHEVs are already in use, supporting Parkin's inspectors and personnel, enabling faster response times and improved service quality.

"At Al-Futtaim Automotive, we believe that to achieve true progress in sustainability, robust collaboration between diverse sectors is extremely essential,” shared Yousuf Ali AlRaeesi, Director of Government Affairs & HSSE , Al-Futtaim Automotive.“This partnership with Parkin demonstrates the impact of such collaborations in bolstering the green mobility movement and infrastructure of the nation. We remain committed to bringing global sustainable innovations and advanced mobility technologies to the UAE, and this is evident in the expanded BYD line-up of electric and plug-in hybrids that we have introduced. The line-up not only caters to the growing number of eco-conscious customers in the UAE, but also fleet operators, businesses and government entities that are keen to shift towards sustainable operations and make a tangible impact on the nation's green strategies.”

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented: "We are pleased to partner with BYD to advance sustainable mobility in Dubai and the wider UAE. This initiative supports Dubai's Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and lays the groundwork for a more sustainable and seamless parking experience. The integration of EV charging infrastructure is crucial to our long-term growth strategy and reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility.”

Beyond fleet deployment, the partnership will expand Dubai's EV charging infrastructure. Over the next two years, the companies will collaborate to install EV chargers in communities, multi-story facilities, and shopping malls, further encouraging the adoption of electrified vehicles and supporting the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals.

Parkin, which manages operations in high-density areas such as Deira, Business Bay, and Jumeirah, serving nearly 4 million unique customers in 2023, is uniquely positioned to drive this transformation. With exclusive rights to operate and expand new parking facilities for Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin is leading the evolution of parking and mobility services in the emirate.

This collaboration between Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, BYD and Parkin sets a new standard for sustainable urban development, showcasing the UAE's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

