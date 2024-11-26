Russia Supports Kabul's Integration Into Regional Structures, Says Shoigu

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian state reported that Moscow supports the integration of Kabul into regional structures, following the controversial visit of Sergei Shoigu, the country's National Security Advisor, to Kabul and his discussions with officials.

The TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, November 26 quoting Sergei Shoigu, who stated,“We intend to develop bilateral cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan in many areas.”

Although Shoigu described his visit as focusing on economic, transport, and issues, he subtly emphasized the organization of“intra-Afghan” negotiations, noting that Moscow is ready to create favorable conditions for political dialogue.

TASS reported him saying,“I confirm that we are ready to establish constructive political dialogue between our countries [Russia and Afghanistan], especially to expedite the resolution of internal issues in Afghanistan.”

On Monday, Shoigu made an unexpected and highly publicized visit to Kabul, where he held talks with senior officials, including the deputies of the Taliban Prime Minister.

According to TASS, Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, asked Moscow to assist the current regime in countering the pressures from the United States and the West.

Shoigu's visit highlights Russia's growing interest in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of regional security and economic cooperation. Russia seems keen to play a more active role in Afghanistan's political and economic landscape, seeking to help the Taliban navigate international pressures.

This visit also underscores the broader geopolitical dynamics at play, where Afghanistan's relations with major powers like Russia are increasingly important amid the current regime isolation from the West. Moscow's willingness to engage in political dialogue could shift the regional balance, especially if it helps ease Afghanistan's diplomatic challenges.

