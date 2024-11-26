Perigon Wealth Management Names New General Counsel And Cco, Director Of Organic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC ("Perigon"), a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately

$8.2 billion

in client assets as of

June. 30, 20241, announced it has hired Jonathan Robbins as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer and Michael Mignosi as Director of Organic Growth.

Robbins is an experienced and compliance leader who was most recently a Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for LPL Financial's advisory businesses. He will report to Perigon CEO Arthur Ambarik.

Mignosi is an experienced marketer who was recently Director, Marketing at Cresset Partners. He will report to Maria Daley, Perigon's Head of Advisor Success and Integration in the newly created role to help support and identify organic growth opportunities for the firm's advisors.

"We strive to create a culture of partnership among our leadership team that serves our advisors' best interests," Ambarik said. "We worked closely with our private-equity partner Constellation Wealth Capital to identify the right people with the experience and potential to continue growing with our team. It was critical to find people who share Perigon's core values of accountability, authenticity and positivity. Jonathan and Michael embody these characteristics, and we're thrilled to have them both on board."

Robbins began his financial services career as an Executive Director and Senior Counsel at Morgan Stanley in San Francisco and was later Chief Compliance Officer at Edelman Financial Engines. He also worked as an attorney with the international law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Patton Boggs LLP.

Robbins added, "The RIA space has developed a great deal in the past five years, and I've been incredibly impressed with the rapid and sustained growth of Perigon. But more impressive has been its dedication to delivering flexibility to its advisors and incredible service to clients. I look forward to working closely with Art and the entire executive team to build a legal and compliance program that will enable Perigon to achieve its goals."

Mignosi has more than a decade of experience developing and implementing strategies in wealth management, real estate, technology and branding. His work includes building brand presence, improving processes and increasing engagement in both B2B and B2C channels. At Cresset, he generated new business through a digital advertising program and created a customer retention program that boosted revenue.

Perigon is an advisor-led firm that has added teams and offices across six major markets since

December 2021. In January, the firm welcomed Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic investor. Perigon was named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the 2022 Forbes Top

RIA list.2 In

September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management LLC, and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis CPAs LLC, a tax advisory firm. In

November 2022, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management LLC, and expanded its

Atlanta

office.

About Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately

$8.2 billion

in client assets as of

June 30, 2024, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit

.

