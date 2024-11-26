(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The world-first tailored care plans address over 40 conditions, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Endometriosis, Gestational Diabetes, Preeclampsia, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club, a product leader in reproductive enterprise benefits, has introduced its pioneering Condition-Based Care Pathways. This innovative approach personalizes care by tailoring proactive, evidence-based guidance to each member's reproductive goals, medical conditions, and chronic health needs. Delivered through the Stork Club digital platform, this program is designed to improve clinical outcomes while significantly reducing healthcare costs for both employers sponsoring care and employees.

Stork Club's Condition-Based Care Pathways are designed to address over 40 health conditions that affect reproductive outcomes, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) , Endometriosis , Diabetes (Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational) , Heart Disease , Preeclampsia, Postpartum Depression, Cancer , Obesity , and more. By addressing the complete health profile, including relevant conditions, Stork Club's covered members receive holistic, proactive care guidance tailored to their unique needs.

Proactive, Personalized Care for Optimal Outcomes

Unlike traditional benefits programs that take a one-size-fits-all approach, leaving members to navigate a maze of generic options, Stork Club leads with Condition-Based Care Pathways tailored to address the complete health profile of each member. Members receive unique personalized plans consisting of care tasks such as guidance on diagnostics, symptom management, covered programs, and policies, as well as recommendations for the right top-tier provider visit, either via a video visit or an in-clinic appointment.

Members complete care tasks, such as scheduling diagnostic tests, attending video consultations, and following vetted advice directly through the Stork Club app. Integrated covered services include high-quality fertility care (for either fertility preservation or building a family), maternity care (e.g., in-person birth doulas support through pregnancy and birth), and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for all genders (e.g., menopause or men's health optimization).

Example: Managing Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a common condition that, if unmanaged, increases the risk of preterm delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions. Infants born to mothers with GDM have a median NICU stay of 11 days, costing employers ~ $100,000 per case. Early management of GDM reduces the risk of preterm birth by 50%, potentially saving $50,000 per case on NICU cost alone while improving the health outcomes of mother and child (JAMA Pediatrics, 2018).

Through their Stork Club's personalized care plan, the member receives regular reminders for glucose monitoring, dietary recommendations, and virtual consultations with endocrinologists and nutritionists to help proactively reduce risk for pre-term births or lower NICU admissions and associated costs for employers while ensuring healthier pregnancies and outcomes for members.

Advancing the Future of Reproductive Care

"Stork Club has been recognized for its product innovation in the health benefits industry, consistently delivering top clinical outcomes validated by national actuaries. This excellence has driven 100% customer retention since Day 1 and an outstanding

NPS of 92+ over the years. Today, we are proud to continue leading employers and their members into a new era of proactive, hyper-personalized care. Stork Club's approach not only reduces unnecessary costs but also ensures that every member feels genuinely seen and supported, with care tailored to their unique needs, goals, and health conditions-a critical and pioneering step forward in healthcare: " said Jeni Mayorskaya, Founder & CEO of Stork Club.

About Stork Club

Stork Club is a next-generation reproductive care benefits solution for enterprise employers that combines managed care and direct provider contracting with digital innovation to deliver hyper-personalized, high-quality reproductive health solutions within fertility, maternity, and midlife life stages. Stork Club's clinical results have been validated by a national actuary and exceed national benchmarks. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors, including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures. Trusted by leading employers worldwide, Stork Club offers care for teams in over 100 countries, with HQ in the United States.

