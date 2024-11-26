Tower Semiconductor Releases 300Mm Silicon Photonics Process As A Standard Foundry Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring industry-leading figures of merit addressing the evolving needs for next-generation datacom applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, November 26, 2024 – Tower (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced the release of its new 300mm Silicon Photonics (SiPho) process as a standard foundry offering. This advanced process complements Tower's well-established 200mm (PH18) that is in high-volume production today, providing its customers with a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the growing needs of high-speed data communications for next generation datacom applications .

The unique 300mm offering features best-in-class silicon waveguides and the most advanced low-loss silicon nitride waveguide offerings in the industry. The larger wafer size enhances compatibility with industry-standard OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) platforms, facilitating seamless integration with electronic components and improving overall efficiency.

"We are proud to introduce our new, highly advanced Silicon Photonics offering, which provides a seamless path for our existing customers to transition to next-generation technology on 300mm wafers,” said Dr. Edward Preisler, Vice President and General Manager of RF Business Unit. “This process builds on Tower's industry-leading 200mm SiPho platform both in terms of continuous process enhancements and increasing flexibility of supply for our customers."

