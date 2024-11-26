(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia Plc

Stock Exchange Release

26 November 2024 at 1.00 p.m.

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc



Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 800 own shares held by the company to four persons as a deferred payment based on the company's remuneration programs.



The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of held on 3 April 2024. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 70,690 shares remain in the company's possession.

Aktia Bank Plc



Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media





Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2024 amounted to EUR 14.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).