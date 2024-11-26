UXLINK Announces Strategic Investment In Lumoz To Co-Develop Social Growth Layer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK has announced a strategic partnership with Lumoz, alongside a strategic in Lumoz through its ecosystem fund, UFLY LABS. This collaboration will focus on jointly building the Social Growth Layer , the first foundational infrastructure layer designed to support the socialized growth of DApps.

Minato, the UXLINK Community Lead, expressed excitement about this partnership. He stated,“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lumoz as they prepare to launch their mainnet and TGE. Prior to these milestones, both parties will deliver a community-focused initiative, including a million-dollar airdrop targeted specifically at $UXLINK holders and stakers. Additionally, the UXLINK community will empower Lumoz's socialized growth and engage in deep market collaboration in Japan and South Korea.”

Lumoz also highlighted the significance of this partnership, describing it as a pivotal exploration in the social networking space. The company will leverage its“one-click chain deployment” advantage within the RaaS sector to support the construction of the UXLINK Social Growth Layer. Beyond this, the two companies plan to collaborate on brand development, community promotion, and expanding the boundaries of social interaction.

About UXLINK

UXLINK is the world's largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, dedicated to building social growth layers and social applications. Through its innovative approach, UXLINK enables both users and developers to foster growth and development in a unique social environment.

About Lumoz

Lumoz is a leading modular computation layer and RaaS platform, known for deploying over 20 Layer-2 solutions, including ZKFair and Merlin Chain. The company recently concluded its Pre-A and strategic financing rounds earlier this year, securing $14 million in total funding. Lumoz is set to launch its mainnet and TGE next month.

